NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is recovering after being hospitalized in stable condition following an deputy-involved crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened near Northwest 54th Street and 19th Avenue.

Investigators said that the deputy was driving a marked patrol vehicle when it collided with the woman on an electric scooter.

She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

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