NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is in the hospital after two watercrafts collided in North Bay Village over the weekend.

According to officials, two watercraft operators were traveling between Pelican Island and Pelican Harbor near North Bay Village on Sunday when they crashed into one another.

7News cameras captured a woman loaded on a stretcher being loaded into the back of an ambulance.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is handling the investigation.

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