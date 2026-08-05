NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a woman to the hospital following an accidental shooting in North Miami.

North Miami Police officers responded to 13155 Ixora Court on Tuesday.

Detectives said they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. Paramedics transported her to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the woman’s neighbor was cleaning his gun when it accidentally discharged, striking the woman.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

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