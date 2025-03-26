A woman was ejected from an SUV and rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert after a crash Wednesday on the northbound exit ramp from State Road 826 to Southwest 8th Street.

7Skyforce hovered above as rescue crews worked the scene.

Three people were inside the SUV when it crashed. The woman landed in a grassy median. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews had to remove a door from the vehicle to free another occupant.

The two others in the SUV were also taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

A second vehicle, a Jeep, was at the scene, but it was unclear how it was involved.

The fourth person was also transported to an area hospital.

The crash happened just before noon, shutting down the exit ramp and causing heavy traffic delays in the northbound lanes.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

