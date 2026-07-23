CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cutler Bay woman has been arrested more than two years after investigators said she intentionally set a fire inside a Miami apartment that left her roommate with fatal burns.

According to an arrest affidavit, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to an apartment in the 5100 block of Northwest 29th Avenue on Feb. 14, 2024, after receiving reports of two people suffering burns.

Responding crews found the victim and her roommate, identified as 62-year-old Shannon Felice Stork, outside the apartment with severe burns and transported both to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center.

Investigators said the victim suffered third-degree burns, was later intubated and died from her injuries on March 18, 2024.

According to the affidavit, Stork initially told investigators she had been cleaning shoes with alcohol and accidentally ignited the fire while lighting a cigarette.

Detectives said she later gave a different version of events, and evidence collected inside the apartment contradicted her statements.

Investigators said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted testing to recreate the scenario described by Stork but determined her account was not possible.

Stork was arrested Wednesday at the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Homicide Bureau.

The judge also found probable cause in a separate crack cocaine case and set a $2,500 bond in that case, though Stork remains held without bond on the murder and arson charges pending a detention hearing.

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