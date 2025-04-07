MIAMI (WSVN) - A 27-year-old woman is accused of orchestrating an elaborate scam that targeted elderly residents in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood and resulted in the theft of nearly $50,000 in valuables, police said.

Katherine Coromoto Angulo-Rivera was arrested on Friday following an investigation by the City of Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit.

Detectives allege she posed as a buyer of household items and offered jewelry cleaning services to gain access to victims’ homes and steal their valuables.

In one case, Angulo allegedly approached a senior in the 5000 block of NW 2 Street, offering to purchase spare frames. Once inside the residence, she claimed to offer jewelry cleaning services and convinced the victim to hand over jewelry valued at about $48,500, according to police.

Police said Angulo placed the items into a container, poured a blue liquid over them, and covered it with a napkin—telling the victim to wait an hour before retrieving them. When the victim checked, the jewelry was gone, and Angulo had left, according to police.

A similar theft occurred near the 5800 block of SW 2 Terrace, where Angulo reportedly used the same ruse—this time under the pretense of buying copper.

Police said Angulo was identified through victim interviews, neighborhood canvassing, surveillance footage and a patrol officer’s traffic stop near Biscayne Boulevard and 38th Street.

She faces charges of grand theft, burglary and organized scheme to defraud.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6055 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

