MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested at Miami International Airport after allegedly telling an employee she had a bomb in her bag, according to authorities.

According to an arrest report, 55-year-old Carmen Rosa Solislerqux was taken into custody at around 7:30 p.m., Sunday, after an employee reported the threat to police.

The employee stated that Solislerqux, who was carrying three bags, refused to consolidate them when asked, claiming one of them contained a bomb, the report states.

Police detained Solislerqux and informed her that such statements could not be made in an airport setting. She then reportedly stated, “I was only joking.”

K-9 units were deployed to search the area and her bags, but no explosives were found.

Solislerqux was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

