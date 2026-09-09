MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after police said she drove away with a $15,000 Rolex that another woman had taken from a man’s wrist inside his apartment.

Police arrested 42-year-old Ayzha Flenoury on Monday, nearly two months after the alleged theft.

According to an arrest report, the victim met two women at Casa Neos on July 17 and invited them back to his apartment.

Police said the women arrived at the apartment at around 3 a.m. While inside, one of the women unclipped a Rolex from the victim’s wrist without his permission and immediately handed it to Flenoury, investigators said.

The victim realized his watch had been taken and confronted the women, but police said they became hostile and fled the apartment separately.

According to investigators, the victim followed the woman who had the watch and repeatedly demanded that it be returned.

She entered a silver Honda and drove away with the Rolex, police said.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from the area and later identified Flenoury through their investigation.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the rental company that they said showed her returning the vehicle shortly after leaving the victim’s apartment while wearing the same clothing seen in surveillance footage from the incident.

The victim later provided investigators with proof of purchase showing the Rolex was worth approximately $15,000.

Police said Flenoury was taken to Miami Police headquarters for an interview Monday. After being shown video of the incident, she denied taking the watch, according to the arrest report.

Flenoury was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and third-degree grand theft.

During bond court, a judge found probable cause and set her bond at $7,500 with a Nebbia requirement.

The arrest report does not indicate whether the other woman has been identified or arrested.

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