MIAMI (WSVN) - A passenger was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities said she struck and kicked a deputy while being escorted off a plane at Miami International Airport.

Jamie L. Romanski, 49, was taken into custody April 29, 2026, following an incident at Gate D16 at Miami International Airport, according to an arrest affidavit.

A deputy with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded after airline staff requested assistance removing a passenger who had been involved in a verbal dispute with the flight crew and appeared intoxicated, authorities said.

According to the report, Romanski became increasingly aggressive as deputies attempted to calm her.

Investigators said she slapped the deputy’s hand away when approached.

As deputies escorted Romanski off the jet bridge in handcuffs, authorities said she stopped and kicked the deputy in the thigh three times, causing pain but no serious injury.

Another deputy intervened and helped escort Romanski to a patrol vehicle.

Authorities said she was later taken to the airport police station but refused to speak with investigators.

Romanski was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Authorities said she is being held pending a bond hearing and is not eligible for immediate release.

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