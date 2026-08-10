NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after police said she pulled a knife and chased her ex-boyfriend during a confrontation over their relationship.

According to the arrest report, Rynise Allen was waiting outside the victim’s apartment on June 22 when he returned home.

Police said the two had been in a romantic relationship for about six months.

The victim told officers Allen wanted to discuss their relationship and repeatedly asked him not to break up with her. He told her several times to leave, but she refused, according to the report.

Police said Allen then pulled a knife from her purse, pointed it at the victim and chased him as he ran down a hallway toward an elevator.

The victim told investigators he became trapped near the elevator and tried to calm Allen down until she put the knife back in her purse. He then hugged her as a distraction and removed the knife from her purse, according to the report.

Police said Allen eventually left after the victim told her he was going to contact law enforcement.

Allen was located and arrested on Aug. 9. Police said she declined to give a statement and was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A judge found probable cause and ordered Allen held without bond and placed on house arrest.

Allen was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

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