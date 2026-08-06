NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 31-year-old woman was arrested early Wednesday after North Bay Village police said she kicked and spit on multiple officers while being taken into custody following an alleged theft at a Speedway gas station.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the Speedway gas station at 1580 Kennedy Causeway at about 4:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance involving an alleged retail theft.

Investigators said Olayinka Abena Elebute walked out of the store without paying for a package of SweetTarts Ropes candy, a slice of lemon cake and a 20-ounce soda, totaling $9.21.

Police said Elebute refused repeated requests to provide identification and was placed under arrest.

According to investigators, Elebute resisted officers as they attempted to handcuff her.

As officers escorted her to a patrol vehicle, she allegedly kicked multiple officers, forcing them to take her to the ground. Police said a third officer arrived to assist and was also kicked.

Once inside the patrol vehicle, Elebute allegedly continued kicking the partition and doors, spat repeatedly and intentionally spit toward officers, with one incident striking a sergeant’s forearm.

During the encounter, investigators said Elebute made statements about wanting to harm herself, threatened officers and shouted that there was a bomb while she was being transferred to another patrol vehicle for transport to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A search of Elebute’s backpack allegedly uncovered an unknown controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, including a broken crack pipe with residue, according to the report.

She was charged with discharging a firearm or throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, building or other specified property, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and possession of an unknown controlled substance.

A judge found probable cause and set her bond at $6,000.

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