NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Police appeared to bring a heavy police presence to a gated community, with one witness sharing that shots were fired.

The incident took place at an apartment in North Miami on Sunday morning.

One witness who lives on the second floor of the building shared that she heard gunshots and glass shattering.

“I just heard the gun shots, then a glass shatter, then a lot of water started coming down, and then we heard the alarm going on,” she said.

7News cameras captured officers outside the building with police and fire rescue vehicles at the scene.

The side of the apartment was seen with a broken window as a black towel hung from it.

7News has reached out to the North Miami Police Department for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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