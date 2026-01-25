MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were left waiting after delays and cancellations swept across the United States.

“Who knows what’s gonna happen, I’m sure it’s gonna be a rough flight,” said Albert Snyder. “Two feet of snow is coming at home, right around Philadelphia so we’re hoping getting out early gets us in.”

Travelers flying in and out of MIA Saturday braced for an icy impact as Winter Storm Fern raged on.

“We’ll be getting a lot of snow, and maybe some ice,” said Brent Jeffries.

The storm caused major impacts on flights travelling out of South Florida, which forced flyers travelling to affected areas to think quickly.

“We’re trying to beat the now, but we had to leave our vacation a day and a half early,” said Snyder.

At Miami International Airport, 94 flights were cancelled on Saturday, and 252 flights were delayed.

Currently, 155 flights have been delayed and 256 flights have been cancelled.

At Fort Lauderdale Airport, a total of 94 flights were cancelled, and 175 flights were delayed Saturday, according to FlightAware.

Currently, 96 flights have been delayed, and 307 flights have been cancelled.

As Winter Storm Fern raged on, some travelers did not feel inconvenienced by the delays.

“It’s an inconvenience, but we’re also travelling in January, so this is what it looks like!” said Mendie Berry.

Travel officials are waiving change fees for those impacted, and have issued travel alerts. Travelers are urged to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

