SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home went up in flames in Southwest Miami-Dade, and the homeowner thinks Mother Nature was to blame.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire along Southwest 78th Court, near 31st Street in Westchester, just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Crews said a live wire fell on the house and in the pool, sparking those flames.

The homeowner believes lightning struck the wire.

No one was hurt.

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