KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Swimmers are advised not to enter the water at Crandon Park South after recent water samples detected high levels of bacteria.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade on Wednesday issued a water quality advisory for the water near Key Biscayne.

Swimmers could see an increased risk of getting sick if they were to engage in any water-related activity at the park.

The health department will continue to monitor samples there and notify when the advisory is lifted.

