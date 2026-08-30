KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water advisory has been issued for Crandon Park North in Key Biscayne due to high bacteria levels.

Testing found bacteria levels that were above state water quality guidelines.

The Florida Department of Health has advised people to stay out of the water because of an increased risk of illness.

The advisory will remain in place until the water quality has improved.

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