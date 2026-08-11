SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a 28-year-old after a Walmart employee said he saw a cellphone being held over a bathroom stall taking pictures.

According to an arrest report, officers responded Monday to the Walmart at 14325 SW 268th St. after the victim reported the incident.

The victim told police he was inside a restroom stall when he noticed someone reaching over the partition with an iPhone in an orange case and taking pictures.

Police said the victim left the stall and confronted Oscar Chamizo Martin, who was the only other person inside the restroom at the time.

Investigators reviewed Walmart surveillance video, which they said showed Chamizo Martin entering the restroom before the victim.

The victim was later seen leaving the restroom visibly upset and calling for his manager.

Chamizo Martin left the store but later returned after police contacted his employer, according to the report.

After being read his Miranda rights, Chamizo Martin denied taking any photos or videos and told officers someone else was responsible.

Police said he was carrying a cellphone matching the description given by the victim.

Chamizo Martin was arrested and charged with video voyeurism. A judge found probable cause and issued a $2,500 bond with an immigration hold.





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