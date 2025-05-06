MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Norland seniors brought style and sophistication to the spotlight over the weekend with a Met Gala themed prom that turned heads and set the tone for a memorable night.

Curated by the students, the school’s Met Gala themed senior prom graced the Hilton Hotel in Aventura this past Saturday, where a total of 311 attendees stepped out in full style showcasing the latest trends in fashion and student’s personal style

The students picked the theme themselves and the school’s Activities Director, Ms. Latravia Ferguson made it all possible.

In addition to the grand entrances and amazing looks, students of Miami Norland’s 2025 graduating senior class are well on their way to success, with an average class grade point average of 3.3 and top student Dejaya Hardy who holds a 5.3 GPA.

A total of 14 Seniors also hold the honor of being nominated for the Miami Herald Silver Knight Awards, recognizing outstanding students who have not only maintained good grades but have also unselfishly applied their special knowledge and talents to contribute significant service to their schools and communities.

Miami Norland High School is set to hold its commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 28th 2025, at Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center, at 3 P.M. with a graduating class of 310 students.



