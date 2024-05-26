SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video showed a rollover wreck on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a tanker truck flipped on its side, injuring nearly a dozen people and turning Friday’s rush hour commute into a nightmare.

The footage, posted on social media by Only in Dade showed one of the SUVs involved hitting the wall of the Turnpike, Friday afternoon, then colliding with a gas tanker.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said two SUVs crashed into each other, causing the fuel tanker to overturn and block several northbound lanes just north of Kendall Drive.

Authorities said the crash caused some fuel to spill from the tanker as well.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue officials said 11 people were checked out on the highway. Thankfully, they walked away with only minor injuries.

Meanwhile, crews cleaned up what FHP said was a large amount of fuel that spilled out of the truck, which normally carries about 3,100 gallons. Fortunately, the only fuel it was carrying was a residual after it had done a drop-off prior to the crash.

