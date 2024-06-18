HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was found dead by suicide in Homestead, authorities tell 7News.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning near Southwest 130th Avenue and Southwest 320th Street.

“320 Street, advising of a PD down. Bleeding, unknown reference,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify Police scanner.

BSO confirmed the deputy, a 16-year veteran of the department, was off duty at the time of his death.

According to authorities, once officers arrived at the scene, they found a marked BSO vehicle and the deputy laying next to it.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a BSO squad car and a white pickup truck at the scene.

A woman who spoke with 7News said her daughter knew the deputy.

“I don’t have all the ins and outs but I just know that he was found there,” Tina said.

“This is a challenging day for our agency,” BSO said in a statement to 7News. “Our primary concern is supporting the deputy’s family and co-workers during this tragedy.”

The deputy’s identity has not been disclosed and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Detectives are not actively searching for any suspects.

If you, or someone you know is struggling, help is available on the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. You can also contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.