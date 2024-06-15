FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and four others were rushed to the hospital after they came under fire in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the shooting on the corner of Northwest Eighth Street and 22nd Road, at around 7:10 p.m., Friday.

Upon arrival, officers located the victims suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

“I don’t know what happened, because it was peaceful. The whole day was peaceful,” said a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported all five men to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead.

Police on Saturday identified the deceased victim as 33-year-old Michael McKinney

Investigators said another patient is listed in critical condition, and the three others are stable and expected to survive.

The woman who spoke with 7News said she heard between 30 and 40 gunshots, saying it sounded “like a war.”

“And it’s sad, it’s really sad,” she added.

Detectives said this appears to have been a drive-by shooting, but they’re exploring all possibilities in their investigation.

“I don’t know what happened because the whole day was peaceful,” said the woman who spoke with 7News. “It seemed like everybody got along. Everybody spoke, everybody talked, everybody joked, so I don’t know.”

A business owner who said he owns a club within the area that was cordoned off with crime scene tape said he was unable to get to his business.

Police have since found the car that they suspect was involved in the shooting.

They have not provided further details about the surviving victims or possible subjects, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

