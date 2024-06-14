AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Pompano Beach man was arrested for allegedly committing lewd acts in front of children at Aventura Mall.

According to the arrest report, the incident occurred on Thursday at 4:33 p.m. near the Divieto Ristorante inside the mall, located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd.

An officer on foot patrol was alerted by a group of women that a man, later identified as 28-year-old Alexandre Boulos, had exposed himself and was masturbating in front of children at the playground, according to the arrest report.

The officer and another responding officer said they found Boulos hiding in a bathroom stall. According to police, he resisted arrest but was eventually handcuffed.

Police said that Boulos was identified by the victim and confirmed as the owner of a Mazda found in the mall’s parking garage.

Boulos faces charges of lewd or lascivious offenses committed upon or in the presence of persons less than 16 years of age, indecent exposure and resisting arrest without violence.

He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.