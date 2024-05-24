SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers have reopened all but two northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade after a tanker truck overturned in the middle of rush hour traffic.

FHP and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the Turnpike extension near Kendall Drive and Sunset Drive, Friday afternoon.

According to FHP, two SUVs crashed into each other, causing the fuel tanker to rollover.

“The gas tanker is flipped over versus a gray van and a white chevy,” a dispatcher said.

7SkyForce hovered above the overturned truck.

The hours-long closure of the highway resulted in miles of backup for commuters and troopers trying to divert traffic on the side of the road.

Some drivers, allowed by FHP troopers, were seen making a U-turn on the northbound lanes in an attempt to reach the exit ramp of Kendall Drive

Officials were able to identify the driver of the truck and speak to him.

According to fire rescue officials, 11 people were checked out on the scene due to minor injuries, but nobody was transported.

Crews were able to clean up large amounts of fuel that spilled out of the truck, which normally carries about 3,100 gallons.

After hours of cleanup, crews righted the truck and towed it away.

