SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has identified the gunman involved in a murder-suicide that occurred in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Friday, at an ATM located at Southwest 152nd Avenue and Bird Road when an on-duty uniformed MDPD sergeant form the Kendall District heard gunshots while driving nearby. The sergeant arrived at the scene and found two adults and a child deceased.

Family members identified the victims as 43-year-old Odalys Maria Bancroft and her 4-year-old son, Theodore Cuoto in an interview with 7News on Saturday.

The shooter has been identified as Michael Andres Pineda Lozano, 41, who was Bancroft’s ex-boyfriend. The investigation revealed that Bancroft was in a drive-thru of a bank when Lozano approached in a silver SUV, opened fire on the minivan and then turned the gun on himself.

MDPD officials are continuing their investigation into this incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.