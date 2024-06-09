SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Devastated loved ones opened up and shared their grief, one day after, police said, a woman and her 3-year-old son were fatally gunned down at a drive-thru ATM in Southwest Miami-Dade by a man who then the gun on himself.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, the aunt of Theodore Couto described the boy as a happy toddler full of life.

“My nephew, he was the best kid in the world. He was fun, smart, everything that you can imagine about him,” said the aunt, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

But loved ones are in mourning because the child and his mother, 43 year old Odalys Bancroft, were taken from them in the most senseless way.

Just days ago, family members said, Couto was dancing and laughing as they celebrated his pre-K graduation.

“He was so excited, and he was asking, ‘Why is everybody giving me gifts? Why do I look so pretty today?'” said his aunt.

And then their lives changed forever.

“They didn’t deserve to die like this,” said Couto’s aunt.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the boy and his mother were on their way to day care they stopped at the drive-thru of the Chase branch on Southwest 152nd Avenue, near Bird Road.

Moments after the victims arrived the bank, investigators said, a man pulled up in a silver SUV with a rifle.

“And opened fire, killing both the female and the child, and then killing himself,” said MDPD Detective Luis Sierra.

Bancroft was an accomplished nurse at Jackson Health. She climbed the ranks and became director of regulatory affairs for the health system.

Above all, loved ones said, she was an incredible mother.

“She was a great mom, she was a great nurse, she was a great sister, she was amazing,” said Couto’s aunt.

The child’s father and the rest of their family are devastated beyond belief, as they grapple with this tragedy.

The triple shooting takes place as multiple law enforcement agencies in South Florida investigate several cases of violence against women and children.

Friday night, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered a woman, later identified as Beatrice Saintvil, and her 4 year old daughter shot in a car on the side of the Florida Turnpike, just south of Hollywood Boulevard. Neither of them survived, and now investigators are searching for the shooter or shooters responsible.

On Thursday, Coral Gables Police rushed to an apartment building where, detectives said, a woman’s boyfriend fatally shot her and wounded her 20-year-old son, who is still recovering.

In Bancroft and Couto’s case, family members are still searching for answers and praying for an end to this brutal violence.

“I just pray that this doesn’t keep happening again,” said Couto’s aunt. “We have to protect our women out there, and we have to protect our kids, and something needs to happen, because this is happening every day.”

As of late Saturday night, detectives have not disclosed the identity of the gunman in this case, as they continue to investigate.

Couto’s loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information on the Southwest Miami-Dade case that could help detectives, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

