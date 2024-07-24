A second mail carrier has come forward from the North Miami post office saying he was suspended without cause. Heather Walker has tonight’s 7 Investigates

Postal carrier Micheal Kelly works on Sundays to deliver Amazon packages.

Micheal Kelly/mail carrier: “I love doing what I’m doing.”

Micheal has been a postal worker for 3 years without a problem. Until on one of those Sunday shifts.

Micheal Kelly: “I get approached by the station manager from North Miami. She’s like, ‘You need to get off the clock.'”

Micheal says he handed her the package scanner and things got heated.

Micheal Kelly: “I’m like, ‘What did I do? What did I do?’ She’s like, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it, just hurry up and get off the clock.'”

Micheal Kelly: “She’s in my ear, she’s yelling at me. She says ‘You sissy punk.’ So as I turn around and I go back to my car, she goes, ‘Oh, you (expletive).’ It hurt me. I never been called that by a supervisor, at all.”

During the encounter, the station manager accused Micheal of bending her finger, which he denies.

He received this text telling him not to come back to work until an investigative interview was done and he’s not the only postal worker complaining about their treatment by supervisors.

Rose: “Back up, back up.”

Back in April, 7 investigates reported on Rose, another North Miami postal worker, who was taken off the clock after she said she was attacked while on the job.

Rose: “You better back up.”

Rose says she fought back when a woman started hitting her and that’s what got her in trouble.

Rose/mail carrier: “So basically, what they’re trying to tell me that I shoulda just stayed there, stayed on the floor, let the lady hit on me, beat on me?”

Her bosses suspended her without pay. It took weeks for her to win her job back, and even longer, to get a paycheck. A battle that Micheal is now fighting.

Micheal Kelly: “It’s hard financially, mentally, like how I’m gonna pay my bills? How I’m gonna get money for this, how I’m gonna get money for that? I just try to do what I can do.”

7 Investigates, once again, reached out to the United States Postal Service. It says it could not comment on personnel matters. We also reached out to the North Miami station manager, who told us she did not call Micheal those names, but would not say why he was suspended.

Micheal Kelly/mail carrier: “I just feel like they don’t care about the workers who actually are out there every day delivering the mail. The heat, rain, all that, and you have people like that that’s abusing their powers.”

The National Association of Letter Carriers is trying to get Micheal his job back. It says the North Miami post office is a problem, telling 7 Investigates, “There are some areas in the South Florida district where we’ve had concerns about the managerial approach and North Miami is one of those areas.”

Micheal Kelly: “When it comes to management, they get away with a lot. You can get reported all the time and nothing happens. So it’s like the post office enables like management like that.”

Rose and Micheal hope, that by going public, the postal service will step in and protect the carriers.

Micheal is returning to work this week after a month and a half of fighting for his job and now he’s working to get back pay.

Heather Walker, 7News.

