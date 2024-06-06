CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway at a Coral Gables apartment after an apparent murder-suicide between two people who, police said, were in a relationship.

Coral Gables Police responded to a report of shots fired at 320 Granello Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., Thursday.

According to police, they received a call of a male that was suffering from a gunshot wound. Two others were also shot.

Once they arrived at the apartment, police found a 61-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman dead at the apartment. They confirmed they were romantically involved.

The third victim, the woman’s 20-year-old son, was transported to the hospital, underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

Police believe the 61-year-old man was the shooter.

Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed that Coral Gables Senior High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown has since been lifted.

A woman who lives next to the apartment spoke with 7News.

“Somebody said there was a possible murder-suicide,” Lorri Perez said. Terrible, just terrible. Two lives ended. There’s so much help available.”

Granello Avenue has been blocked off as police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.