HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood that left a woman and her 4-year-old daughter dead.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a shooting along the northbound lanes near Mile Marker 49, just south of Hollywood Boulevard, just before 11:50 p.m., Friday.

Troopers arrived to find the victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that was parked n the left breakdown lane.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation revealed the shooting took place just before 11:15 p.m.

Detectives said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics with Hollywood Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital where she later died.

Authorities identified the woman as Beatrice Saintvil.

BSO homicide detectives continue to investigate this fatal shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects, call BSO Homicide Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4247 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

