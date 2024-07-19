DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected thief who, police said, went on a crime spree throughout South Florida, was arrested on Tuesday by officers in Miami-Dade County.

During his court appearance on Wednesday, 35-year-old Alex Luis appeared before a judge who denied him bond.

According to police, Luis started his crime spree on July 12 after he visited two Dania Beach businesses.

In surveillance video provided by Bullet Motor Sports, located at 3013 Ravenswood Road, Luis was seen getting out of his white pickup truck and scouring the parking lot of their shop.

He was then seen approaching a boat that was parked at the business.

Several expensive items, an employee said, were taken.

During that same night, surveillance video at another business, Supreme Marine Inc., located at 2981 Ravenswood Road, captured Luis loading up his vehicle with boat items from the shop. He was then seen attaching a flatbed trailer to his truck.

Supreme Marine’s owner, Troy Hannon, said the perpetrator also took a golf cart and an electric vehicle within minutes.

“The victim had a video of the incident. It showed a two-door white Ford F250 4×4. Backs up to the victim’s boat and trailer, lifts the victim boat and trailer onto the tow hedge, wrapping the hitch and trailer with a green rope,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Hannon said he hasn’t been able to retrieve all the items stolen by Luis.

“A GEM electric vehicle, I have not recovered that yet. I’m getting the trailer back, but of course, he stripped it. It was a flatbed trailer with all the wooden stuff on it,” said Hannon.

But Luis’ alleged crimes did not stop there.

The next day, after targeting the businesses in Dania Beach, Luis stole two boats and two trailers in Doral, according to detectives.

Moreover, Luis was accused of stealing a boat in Citrus County, located near the Villages, northwest of Orlando, back on Sunday.

The following day, Luis was spotted in Collier County driving the alleged stolen boat from Citrus County.

Finally, on Tuesday, after a brief pursuit by Miami-Dade Police officers, Luis was taken into custody.

“You have three cases that you were arrested for. They are fleeing and eluding a police officer and resisting without violence,” said Glazer.

Officials said Luis’ distinctive characteristics and car are what led to his arrest.

Hannon said he is happy that Luis was caught.

“He got caught in Miami with a stolen, I think, a boat,” said Hannon.

He said Luis’ appearance was easy to spot for officers.

“Very distinctive truck, you know,. You can look at the tailgate, look at the wheels and everything, and it’s easy to spot so that was also of being able to identify who he was,” said Hannon.

Hannon said social media and the community’s input helped put Luis behind bars.

“Well, the first thing I noticed was he had a real, bushy beard, and this guy 100% had a bushy beard. I put it on social media, and of course, you guys put it on the news, and I had all kinds of people calling me,” said Hannon. “I actually had somebody who is friends with him on Instagram, sent me three photos from his Instagram. I’m kind of relieved he’s locked up. I think he’s going to go away for a while, hopefully.”

Detectives said that after Luis was arrested, he didn’t remember committing any crimes because he was high on crack cocaine.

Following his Miami-Dade County court appearance, Luis was charged by Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives for the thefts that occurred in Dania Beach

Luis remains at the Miami-Dade County Jail. In the coming weeks, he will be jail hopping across counties, as he has to face judges in Broward and Citrus counties.

