DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation have shut down traffic on Interstate 95 Southbound from Oakland Park Boulevard to Griffin Road due to flooding.

Officials said that at least one vehicle in the area is flooded. No injuries have been reported.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Oakland Park Blvd, and vehicles may re-enter the highway at Stirling Road.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice, pending drainage of water from the interstate.

Contractors are en route to pump the drainage system.

