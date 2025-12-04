WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new video captures the moment a dog was left stranded on the streets of West Miami-Dade, and witnesses say the act was intentional.

Footage from a nearby home’s Ring doorbell camera captures a white sedan approaching a neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. The driver steps out and removes the dog from the car.

The confused canine tried to get back into the car, circling it and getting onto his two legs as it tried to figure out why the owner wasn’t helping it.

But moments later, the driver takes off, leaving the dog behind.

Things, however, ended up on a positive note after a good Samaritan stepped in to rescue the stranded dog.

The homeowner, Abraham Siu, watched the video playback, posted it on social media, and ran outside to comfort the animal.

“I thought it was crazy. These types of stories, you kind of hear people drop them off in a remote area where there’s nobody, but to see it here in a residential area is uncommon,” said Siu

That’s when Bajas, a groomer at Wag Spot, saw the video on social media and reached out to the homeowner to offer help to the abandoned dog.

“I saw the video, and I posted it, ‘Hey, do you guys need help? If you guys want to get this dog adopted, I’m up to give him a free bath or some grooming so he can get nice and clean,’ because every dog needs to get cleaned up,” she said.

The team at Wag Spot groomed the dog, removing excess hair and bathing it. A video posted to social media shows the dog greeting those who groomed him and wagging its tail happily.

A third person, Pastor Garcilazo, took the dog to the groomer and ultimately decided to adopt the dog.

As for the person who abandoned the dog, their whereabouts remain unclear.

It’s also unclear whether they will face any charges. According to Florida law, animal abandonment is a first-degree misdemeanor.

