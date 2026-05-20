MIAMI (WSVN) - A sweet moment was captured on camera as a Miami man stopped everything to help an elderly woman cross the street.

The clip, posted on social media by Only in Dade, sjows the good Samaritan helping the pedestrian while incoming cars passed by on Southwest 22nd Avenue and Coral Way.

“He’s helping the old lady cross the street. Beat me to it,” said the man recording the video.

The woman was able safely make it across the street thanks to the good Samaritan.

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