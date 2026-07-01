BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - A precious moment on the water between a father and son was ruined by tragedy, and the person who struck them has not been caught.

Months after a man was killed in a hit-and-run in Biscayne Bay, his heartbroken wife spoke to 7News exclusively for the first time.

Marta Fasoli, widow of Davide Veglia, said he was more than just a successful businessman. He was a husband, a loving father, and a friend.

“They were going to go fishing,” she said.

It was an outing Veglia and his 14-year-old son loved to do together and would go often, she said.

“His main passions were fishing, scuba diving. Since the boys were in a younger age, he started to teach them,” said Fasoli.

But on March 25, Veglia and his son would only find tragedy.

The two were on board a seven-foot dinghy in the Meloy Channel near Indian Creek and Biscayne Point Circle, off Miami Beach, when they were struck by a boat, according to investigators.

Veglia did not survive.

“I want to tell my son that there was some justice and that the guy who killed his father is not going to walk around free like if nothing happened,” said Fasoli. “We really need some justice, and we owe it to Lorenzo, and we owe it to Davide’s memory.”

For now, Fasoli and her son wait as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigation remains open and active.

The family’s attorney, Bruno Renda, spoke to 7News about the incident.

“This is a seven-foot dinghy with two human beings in it. OK? Versus a 40-foot boat that is navigating at high speeds, according to the FWC’s own report, there has to be some kind of repercussion,” said Renda.

Renda said the boat in question was a 40-foot Formula, named Steel Dreams. He claims FWC identified the owner of the 40-foot Formula and the man at the helm.

“We have very good reason to believe that this boat was going faster than it was reasonable for the circumstances,” said Renda.

As the family patiently waits for justice, they’re constantly reminded of how much Veglia was admired and loved by his friends in Miami and around the world.

The Italian soccer club Veglia was a part of named their museum in Veglia’s honor last week.

“His legacy is now, I know it’s not what he built, it’s how he made people feel,” said Fasoli.

The family and their attorney believes that there is more evidence of this tragic accident out there.

If you have anything that could help with the investigation and bring the family some closure, call police.

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