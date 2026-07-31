MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service worker is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say she stole a winning Florida Lottery ticket from the mail and cashed it in herself, an investigation by the Florida Lottery Division of Security and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General revealed.

Lekaysha Lockhart was arrested July 23 after a lottery player reported that a winning Pick 4 ticket she mailed never arrived at its destination.

A Florida Lottery inspector traced the ticket to Lockhart, who had redeemed it June 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Miami District Office.

Following her arrest, Lockhart admitted to stealing the ticket and cashing it in.

Lockhart faces charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property, filing a false claim for payment, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device and mail theft.

Because the alleged offenses occurred in multiple judicial circuits, the cases will be prosecuted separately.

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