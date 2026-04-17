MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard said thousands of pounds of cocaine were seized at sea and dropped off at their Miami Beach station on Thursday.

Officials said nearly 4,000 pounds of the illicit drug was offloaded after they stopped two smuggling boats in the Pacific Ocean.

The drugs have a street value of over $28.7 million.

Coast Guard said since launching Operation Pacific Viper last August, crews have seized over 215,000 pounds of cocaine and arrested 160 suspected smugglers.

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