SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck collided into a traffic light pole in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday afternoon, causing major traffic delays.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area of South Dixie Highway northbound at Southwest 88th Street.

As of 5:00 p.m., northbound lanes between SW 72nd Ave. & SW 88th St. are closed as troopers investigate the crash.

Officials towed the truck away from the scene but crews remain in the area as they work to remove the downed traffic light from the roadway.

Details remain limited regarding what led up to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.