NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A UPS driver was arrested Thursday after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives said he stole packages while on his delivery route, including one containing a Rolex watch valued at about $55,000.

Dennis Millwood, 55, faces one count of second-degree grand theft and was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

According to an arrest report, UPS investigators had been conducting an ongoing investigation into package thefts involving items that disappeared while in transit.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from a UPS distribution center in Hialeah and said Millwood repeatedly selected packages that were not assigned to his delivery route before loading them into his truck.

Investigators said one package, delivered on June 9, originally contained a Rolex watch valued at approximately $55,000.

Although the package reached its intended recipient, the watch was missing when it was opened.

RFID tracking data showed the package had been inside Millwood’s delivery truck before it was delivered, according to the report.

As part of the investigation, detectives and UPS investigators conducted a controlled operation on Thursday using two packages containing Samsung cellphones, GPS tracking devices and a security dye pack.

Authorities said Millwood loaded the controlled packages into his truck despite them not being assigned to his route.

While stopped in a Miami neighborhood, investigators said he opened one of the packages, causing the concealed dye pack to activate and stain his hands red.

Detectives said they observed Millwood attempting to wash the dye from his hands before continuing his deliveries.

Millwood was taken into custody during a delivery stop in the North Miami area.

A search of his UPS truck led investigators to recover the resealed controlled package, the Samsung cellphones and the GPS tracking device.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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