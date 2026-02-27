MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida children took part in a reading activity at United Way’s Center for Excellence in Early Education in Miami.

United Way Miami’s Young Leaders joined the nationwide celebration of Jumpstart’s Read for the Record. This event united millions of children around the country to read the same book on the same day.

Organizers say it raises awareness about early literacy.

“We want children to fall in love with reading even before they can read so that when they enter kindergarten, they’re ready to go. The importance here is that they’re reading as early as possible so that by the time they reach third grade, they are reading to learn, not learning to read,” said United Way Miami’s Yanet Obarrio-Sanchez.

This year’s book is “See Marcus Grow,” which uses gardening to teach themes of growth, curiosity, and nurturing.

