MIAMI (WSVN) - United Way Miami hosted a holiday drive Saturday, and ensured that children received gifts for the holiday season.

Dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday at 3250 Southwest 3rd Avenue and sorted thousands of donated toys to be distributed to family in need for the holidays.

Many donations came in, from coloring books for children to tech products for teens.

