MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Following the arrest of two men with long rap sheets and recent accusations of a chilling crime, Miami Beach lawmakers are calling for tougher action on repeat offenders.

Police arrested Christopher Martinez and Misael Vargas last Friday after they were accused of randomly attacking and groping a woman as she walked to work.

“Do me a favor. Stand up,” an officer tells Martinez as seen on body camera video. “Put the chips down. Put your hands on your head.”

“Relax, bro!” said an angry Vargas.

“I’m relaxed. Take a seat,” said the officer.

Those were the moments before Martinez and his friend, Vargas, were busted and taken into custody.

Victim Fay Ramlawi Benton bravely provided 7News with an interview hours after her nightmare on the busy Miami Beach walk near 19th Street before noon.

“They were both grabbing me, and I think they were trying to get me in the bushes,” she said.

The suspects in this case were arrested moments after police were called.

It isn’t the first time something like this has happened in Miami Beach. In 2024, a man was accused of ambushing and raping a woman in the bushes of Miami Beach’s Beachwalk. He ended up in federal prison for the crime.

As for this recent incident, Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones told 7News: “The safety of our community is our highest priority.” and “The department remains committed to protecting our community and will continue to respond decisively to any acts of violence.”

But the victim said she is still nervous from the scary incident.

“They should be able to feel safe.”

Records show Martinez has an extensive criminal history, with dozens of prior arrests. In police body camera footage, officers appear to recognize him immediately, referring to him by his first name.

“What’s up, Chris?”

Police even have a nickname for Martinez due to his status as a repeat offender.

“Yeah, that’s the number one guy we arrest. He has like 90 arrest from us. Ocean Drive terror.”

City leaders say this recent case underscores a broader issue in the city.

“Alarming! Unforgivable!” said City Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

Fernandez said he is fed up with the frequency of repeated violent crimes in his city.

“We need better judges! We need public safety, law, and order. Judges who support our police because right now most judges — they’re running unopposed and that’s why we see this revolving door of criminals being released back into our community,” he said.

Commissioner David Suarez echoed those concerns, pointing to repeat offenders with lengthy arrest records who continue to return to the streets.

“Thirty, 40, 50, sometimes even 80 arrests. They’re back out on our street,” said Suarez.

Commissioners suggest additional jail time and longer sentences are needed for guys like Martinez, Vargas, and plenty of other repeat beach offenders. They say voters can make that happen in the upcoming November election.

“A lot of these judges are gonna be on the ballot. Look at their record. It’s gonna be a very important election year,” said Suarez.

As for Benton, she said something needs to change in the city’s criminal justice policy.

“Whatever they’re doing is not working, so something needs to change,” she said.

As of late Monday night, the 11th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida had not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.