NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 59-year-old woman was arrested after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives said she was offering Botox and lip filler procedures from her Miami condominium without a medical license.

According to an arrest report, Luisa Arteaga-Villalina was taken into custody on Monday at her residence along the 600 block of Northeast 24th Street following an undercover operation by MDSO’s Medical Crimes Squad.

Investigators said the case began after the Florida Department of Health received an anonymous complaint alleging Arteaga-Villalina, 59, was performing cosmetic procedures, including Botox and lip filler injections, from her home.

Authorities said the Department of Health confirmed that neither Arteaga-Villalina nor anyone registered at the residence was licensed to practice medicine.

Detectives said an undercover officer contacted the suspect through her social media account and scheduled an appointment.

According to investigators, she initially quoted between $350 and $600 for Botox, saying she would determine the final cost after evaluating the client.

When the undercover detectives arrived at the residence Monday afternoon, investigators said, Arteaga-Villalina examined the undercover officer and offered to perform a 20-unit Botox treatment for $300.

According to the arrest report, detectives moved in and arrested Arteaga-Villalina as she prepared to begin the procedure.

During a bond court hearing Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Maria Espinosa Dennis found probable cause and set a $5,000 bond.

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