SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video shows the moment a University of Miami student was placed in handcuffs on campus and placed in the back of a police cruiser after being accused of a creepy crime against his own roommate.

Twenty-one-year-old Dylan Hugh Long was taken into custody by South Miami Police on Tuesday after investigators said he hid a camera in his roommate’s bedroom nightstand and was secretly recording him.

Body camera footage shows the moment officers find Long and place handcuffs on him.

“Before I put you in the car, I need to put these on you,” an officer said.

Minutes later, Long arrives at the police station with officers, who bring him into an interrogation room and begin questioning him about the allegations.

“I never entered his room technically. It was from outside the room. But I’m not going to go there. But part of it is also we were all good friends, and we were all in each other’s rooms all the time even when we weren’t there to show people things or whatever, so this idea that there was always, ‘You should never enter the room’ was not really a thing.”

According to the arrest report, Long’s roommate found the recording device after noticing a blue light coming from the nightstand. He confronted Long, who denied it, and left for his university class.

While Long was out of the room, investigators say the roommate plugged the camera in and found 49 recordings. Some showed Long testing out the device while others captured the roommate walking to his shower.

During the interrogation, detectives say Long admitted to putting the device in the bedroom but only to confirm that his roommate was reading his text messages that had gone unanswered.

In bond court on Wednesday, Long’s attorney maintained his client’s innocence.

“Judge, this is an argument that happened between roommates and then turned a little different. Mr. Long has never been in trouble before,” said the attorney.

The judge found probable cause and ordered Long to stay away from the roommate.

Since then, Long has bonded out of jail and has entered a written plea of not guilty.

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