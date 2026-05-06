NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami men are facing multiple felony charges after investigators said they were connected to a string of robberies and thefts tied to Facebook Marketplace transactions across Miami-Dade County, where victims attempting to sell electronics were allegedly targeted and robbed.

Investigators identified the suspects as Terrell Barry, 20, and Adrion Courtney Hall, 22. Detectives said the cases involved stolen iPhones, iPads and MacBook laptops in incidents spanning from January through May.

According to authorities, many of the robberies followed a similar pattern.

Victims said they arranged to meet buyers through Facebook Marketplace or OfferUp before the suspects allegedly grabbed the electronics and fled without paying.

In one case on April 12, investigators said a victim agreed to sell a MacBook Pro valued at about $1,300 at an apartment complex near Northeast Sixth Avenue in Miami.

Authorities said Barry asked to inspect the laptop before allegedly running away with it.

Another affidavit states a victim attempting to sell an iPad on April 4 met Barry near Northwest 27th Avenue after being told payment had been sent through Zelle.

Detectives said Barry then forcefully grabbed the iPad and charger before fleeing.

Investigators said Barry was also accused in additional robberies involving Apple products, including iPhones and iPads listed for sale online.

In several incidents, victims said they were contacted by social media accounts posing as interested buyers, some allegedly using female names or profiles before arranging meetups.

Authorities said one victim chased a suspect after a MacBook was stolen April 24 and recorded cellphone video showing the suspect fleeing to a waiting vehicle before speeding away.

Detectives said the footage, along with witness statements and photo lineup identifications, helped connect Barry to several similar robberies under investigation.

Detectives said the robberies shared a similar pattern in which sellers were asked to hand over electronics for inspection before the suspect allegedly snatched the items and ran.

Authorities said investigators connected the cases through recurring robbery trends and social media profiles used to arrange the transactions.

Hall was separately arrested in connection with a January case involving the theft of an iPhone 16 Pro valued at about $800.

Investigators said detectives traced one of the Facebook profiles used in the robberies to Hall’s phone number.

Victims later identified him through a photographic lineup, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said both men were taken into custody May 5 during a joint Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office robbery bureau sting operation.

Barry faces multiple felony charges across several cases, including robbery by sudden snatching, strong-arm robbery, burglary of an occupied conveyance and grand theft.

Hall faces a charge of grand theft in the January incident.

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