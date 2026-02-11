MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A new way to fly through security arrived to Miami International Airport, thanks to the Transportation Security Administration.

The new TSA Precheck Touchless ID was set up at MIA.

It allows passengers to go through security using facial recognition, without the need for an ID or a boarding pass, speeding up the processing time.

TSA officials stated the requirements to go through the system.

“First of all, you have to be a TSA Precheck customer, then you want to create a profile on one of the authorized airlines websites, then you’re going to enter your known traveler number information as well as your United States passport information, and finally you’re going to opt in to the TSA Precheck Touchless ID system.” said Steve Taber, the Federal Security Director at MIA.

The new addition comes as South Florida is expected to have many new visitors this year due to events like the World Cup.

