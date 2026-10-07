NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 45-year-old woman was hospitalized after a car crashed into the storefront of a convenience store in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place at a Kwik Stop at Northwest 111st Street and Seventh Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Surveillance video obtained by 7News captures the pickup truck smashing through the front of the building, which had at least five people inside.

“And goes all the way. All the way inside my store!” said the business owner.

The hospitalized woman’s husband, Joseph, said that he was with his wife and two cousins when the truck crashed inside.

“All of a sudden I heard something, boom!” said Joseph. “Look back and I’m seeing smoke, and I hear the tire was still running.”

He then said that he found his wife on the floor, screaming for help, and asked them to call 911.

7News learned that the woman was struck by a video poker machine that fell to the ground when the crash occurred.

She was quickly rushed to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics, and Joseph said that he is headed over there to be by her side.

The driver of the truck spoke with 7News right after the crash and explained what happened.

“When I tried to back up, the car flipped up,” he said.

“When you tried to back up? So maybe you had thought it was in reverse, but it was in drive?” said 7News reporter Sheldon Fox.

“Yeah,” said the driver.

“Are you OK? I’m sorry this happened to you,” said Fox.

“Everything OK,” said the driver.

“Was anybody else with you in the truck?” asked Fox.

“No,” said the driver.

The driver showed the path of destruction left inside the store, with several smashed bottles, merchandise, and destroyed shelves.

After meeting with Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, the driver was free to go.

Now, the family is headed to meet their loved one at the hospital, and the store owner is left to pick up the pieces.

“Big loss,” the owner said.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not life-threatening, according to Joseph. The store remained open as of late Tuesday night as the clean up process continues.

MDSO officials said that it is unknown whether any citations were issued to the driver.

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