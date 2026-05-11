SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck collided into a traffic light pole in Southwest Miami-Dade, causing major traffic delays.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area of South Dixie Highway northbound at Southwest 88th Street, Monday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., northbound lanes between Southwest 72nd Avenue and 88th Street were closed as troopers investigated the crash.

Officials towed the truck away from the scene, as crews remained in the area to remove the downed traffic light from the roadway.

Details remain limited regarding what led up to the crash.

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