DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida first responders held a heartfelt ceremony to honor one of their own after, officials said, the nearly 50-year fire rescue veteran took his own life.

Dozens of Miami-Dade firefighters and deputies flooded into a Doral neighborhood with devastated looks on their faces, Sunday morning .

As they gathered in front of a home, they learned they lost Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. William “Bill” Gustin.

MDFR officials announced Gustin’s passing on social media after, they said, Doral Police officers found him at his home at around 8 a.m.

Officers determined he died by suicide.

Throughout the morning, a procession made its way to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office. Many with the county’s fire department lined up to pay their respects.

According to MDFR, Gustin began his fire service career in 1973 as a volunteer firefighter in the Chicago area. In 1978, he joined MDFR, rising through the ranks to become a lieutenant and eventually a captain.

MDFR officials wrote a statement that reads in part:

“For over 30 years, he led Engine 2, one of the busiest ladder companies in the nation, with dedication & expertise.”

Officials said Gustin was also a leader in education and training. He served as a lead instructor for MDFR’s Officer Development Program and an educator at Miami Dade College.

Gustin was also a founding member of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search & Rescue working group, where he helped shape standards and practices protecting firefighters.

MDFR statement continues:

“Capt. Gustin was not only a mentor & teacher, but also a hero. He was recognized by those in MDFR for his dedication to continuous learning & excellence. He embodied the best of the fire service: leading, coaching, mentoring & always being a friend. His legacy lives on in the thousands of firefighters he trained & the lives he touched.”

Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz also issued a statement. It reads:

“My prayers are with Captain William “Bill” Gustin’s family, friends, colleagues and the entire MDFR family during this difficult time. The demands of our professions can be immense, and often carried in silence. Rest in peace.”

Firefighters and law enforcement officials came together to move the captain — his body covered with the American flag.

MDFR’s statement closes with this:

“People who care are ready to help. No one should feel like they have to face their battles alone. Though his loss leaves a void, his impact will be felt for generations. Let us honor his memory by carrying forward his passion for learning, dedication to safety, & love for the fire service.”

