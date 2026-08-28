SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle traffic crash on the Turnpike is causing some headaches during rush hour in Southwest Miami-Dade and sent one person to the hospital.

Officials say Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched at around 3:45 p.m. on Friday to a traffic crash in the southbound lanes on the Turnpike approaching Caribbean Boulevard.

Traffic cameras showed first responders directing traffic after closing down the two left lanes.

Fire rescue crews said multiple vehicles are involved in the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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