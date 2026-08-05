(WSVN) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the results and winners of the 2026 Florida Python Challenge.

The event is held every year in an effort to reduce the threat the invasive snake species pose to Florida’s native wildlife and ecosystem.

Officials said the ultimate Grand Prize winner was Tom Rahill. He was awarded $10,000 for removing 96 Burmese pythons during the 10-day competition.

Other winners in categories such as the longest pythons removed were also awarded.

FWC officials said over 900 people across 30 different states as well as Canada and Vietnam participated in the contest, removing 280 invasive Burmese pythons from South Florida.

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