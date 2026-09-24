MIAMI (WSVN) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested after police said two watches, including a Rolex purchased for $37,000, were stolen from a man’s apartment after the pair met on Tinder and spent the night drinking together.

Alexia Jocelyn Flores was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Sept. 20 theft, according to a City of Miami Police arrest report.

Investigators said the victim met Flores through Tinder and invited her to dinner on Sept. 19 before the two returned to his apartment, where they spent several hours drinking.

According to the report, the victim eventually asked Flores to leave and remained on his living room couch while she got dressed near the bedroom and bathroom.

The victim told investigators he then escorted Flores to the elevator, where the two kissed goodbye.

When he returned to his apartment, he discovered two watches were missing from the nightstand next to his bed, police said.

The victim told detectives he did not see Flores take the watches.

Police said the footage later showed the victim escorting Flores to the elevator before she entered it alone, walked through the lobby and got into an Uber shortly before 3 a.m.



The victim told investigators he tried to contact the Uber driver he had arranged for Flores and discovered she had blocked him.

On Sept. 21, the victim provided detectives with a sworn written statement and identified Flores in a six-photo lineup, according to the report.

Police located Flores near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 21st Street on Wednesday and took her to Miami Police headquarters for questioning.

After waiving her Miranda rights, Flores told investigators she remembered meeting the victim through Tinder, going to dinner and returning to his apartment.

Flores denied taking the watches and told detectives she believed she had been drugged and could not remember what happened afterward.

The victim told police he did not give Flores permission to take the watches and provided investigators with a receipt showing the Rolex had been purchased for $37,000.

Flores was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

She faces one count of second-degree grand theft.

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